Police probe death at Ont nursing home

WIKWEMIKONG, Ont. — Police are investigating the death of a resident from a nursing home on the Wikwemikong First Nation on Manitoulin Island.

Tribal police say they responded to the Wikwemikong Nursing Home regarding an incident that occurred on Aug. 25.

They say one of the residents, Robert Jim Still, 85, of Little Current, Ont., was taken to hospital and treated for unspecified injuries but died on Wednesday.

A post mortem is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Sudbury.