Two men arrested in connection with late night murder

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two men in the death of a Kitchener man late Thursday night.

Police are currently investigating an altercation resulting in the death of a Kitchener male. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m., Aug. 31, 2017 on Chandler Drive in Kitchener.

Police responded and ine male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators from Major Crime, General Investigations, Forensic Identification and Special Response Officers are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

Two males have been arrested and police in connection with the death, and police say there is no risk to public safety

Details pertaining to the names of the individuals involved are unavailable as proper notifications still need to be made.