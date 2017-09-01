Loonie surges nearly one cent US, TSX down

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar surged Friday, briefly cresting above 81 cents US, as expectations of an imminent Bank of Canada interest rate hike increased ahead of the holiday weekend.

The loonie was trading at an average price of 80.71 cents US, up 0.94 of a U.S. cent, its highest level since June 2015.

The currency's sharp movement came as the U.S. reported slightly weak job growth data Friday and after Statistics Canada reported Thursday that the economy blew past second-quarter expectations with growth at an annual rate of 4.5 per cent.

"The Canadian dollar has been exceptionally strong this week and a lot of that is riding on the stronger-than-expected growth results we got yesterday," said Candice Bangsund, vice-president of Fiera Capital.