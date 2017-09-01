Man protests seizure of pot, bong in underwear

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — A man from southern Ontario is resorting to some partial nudity to get his bong and medical marijuana back from local police.

Wearing nothing but socks, running shoes and a pair of brightly coloured briefs, 31-year-old Jeffrey Shaver has been protesting outside the Kitchener, Ont., courthouse and various police stations in the region while smoking a bong.

Beside the Cambridge, Ont., man are usually two signs, reading "Return My Bong" and "Return My Marijuana."

Shaver, who was protesting at the courthouse earlier this week, claims he is a registered medical marijuana user but was arrested by Waterloo regional police in October for possession of marijuana.