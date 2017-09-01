The Canadian Press joins century club

While many news outlets embrace their political leanings, CP's communal nature has always demanded a rigid, unbiased approach.

"You had to be straight down the line," said Keith Kincaid, who joined CP as a summer intern in 1957 and eventually moved into the president's office in 1978. "No editorializing; the facts and that was it."

Tradition runs deep at the wire service, and today's reporters have a deep understanding and appreciation of the storied scribes who came before.

The Second World War, for example, brought CP to the forefront of Canadian journalism with the work of Ross Munro, arguably one of the country's greatest war correspondents.

Munro's coverage of the ill-fated Dieppe Raid in 1942 was the stuff of legend. He landed with the troops under a hail of fire, soldiers dying around him. He made it back to Britain on one of the last boats and wrote for days, fending off exhaustion with Benzedrine, an early amphetamine.

"For eight raging hours, under intense Nazi fire from dawn into a sweltering afternoon, I watched Canadian troops fight the blazing, bloody battle of Dieppe," reads Munro's first grim dispatch, published in both Canada and the United States.

The war also marked the rise of another CP legend, Gillis (Gil) Purcell, who was second-in-command of the company for 13 years and general manager from 1945 to 1969.

On Purcell's watch, a French-language service was established in 1951 and wirephotos — pictures transmitted by telephone circuits — were added the following year. A broadcast news service for radio stations was set up in 1954. Today, CP's copy is also relied upon by newspapers across the country.

Technological change took hold in the 1970s, as typewriters gave way to early computer systems. In the 1980s, CP switched from landlines to satellite delivery, and in 1997 began migrating operations to the Internet.

From there, change has come at warp speed. In 2007 the agency began producing news videos for newspaper websites, portals and other websites. These days, CP is a full multimedia service: digital tools such as interactive graphics, live-blogs and Storifys are as much a part of a reporter's arsenal as pen and paper.

Good writing has remained paramount. The CP Stylebook continues to be an invaluable resource for newsrooms and many universities and colleges across the country, as well as a hallmark of the company's commitment to journalistic integrity and quality.

Purcell placed his indelible stamp on the company with the 1940 CP Stylebook, which not only prescribed how best to handle and write news, but also laid out the company's raison d'etre: "Unbiased, fearless recording of actualities is sought," the book's original edition reads. "Conflicting sides are accorded the same objective treatment. Correctness of statement so far as humanly possible is another fundamental."

The media landscape has been rocked by unprecedented change in recent years and CP has not been immune.

As the century came to a close, newspaper revenues were plummeting. CP editorial staff levels, which hit 407 in the early 1980s, fell to 270 in 1996 - still well above the current 190. Disagreements among the member papers and the powerful newspaper groups came to a head. The agency, again seemingly on the brink of extinction, was saved at the last minute by a restructuring plan.

Another sea change came in 2010 when a trio of newspaper owners — Montreal's Gesca Ltee, Torstar Corp. and the Globe and Mail — jointly invested in a newly established, for-profit entity, Canadian Press Enterprises Inc., ending CP's days as a co-operative.

The service is no longer a vehicle for sharing content among members. Instead, its nearly 200 journalists in bureaus across the country and in Washington produce original journalism in multiple formats which is sold to clients.

But some things never change. An unyielding commitment to journalism, irrespective of accolades, is bred in the bone at CP, say those who know it best.

So too, it seems, is an ineffable instinct for survival.

"News agencies are a deadline-every-minute business," says Gene Allen, a journalism professor at Toronto's Ryerson University and author of the 2013 book "Making National News: A History of Canadian Press."

"In the world of the Internet and especially now mobile, a deadline-every-minute approach is much more suitable ... so CP also has that as part of its institutional DNA. That, I think, is useful in the current environment."

By John Ward, The Canadian Press