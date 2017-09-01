Man in serious condition after Toronto shooting

News 03:52 PM

Toronto paramedics say a man was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Dave Viljak of the Toronto Paramedic Services says a caller reported the shooting just after 2 p.m.

Police say the caller heard eight shots.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot and was bleeding heavily.

Viljak says paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre where he is listed in serious condition.

Details on the man's identity, and the circumstances behind the shooting, aren't yet clear.

By The Canadian Press

Man in serious condition after Toronto shooting

News 03:52 PM

Toronto paramedics say a man was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Dave Viljak of the Toronto Paramedic Services says a caller reported the shooting just after 2 p.m.

Police say the caller heard eight shots.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot and was bleeding heavily.

Viljak says paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre where he is listed in serious condition.

Details on the man's identity, and the circumstances behind the shooting, aren't yet clear.

By The Canadian Press

Man in serious condition after Toronto shooting

News 03:52 PM

Toronto paramedics say a man was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Dave Viljak of the Toronto Paramedic Services says a caller reported the shooting just after 2 p.m.

Police say the caller heard eight shots.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot and was bleeding heavily.

Viljak says paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre where he is listed in serious condition.

Details on the man's identity, and the circumstances behind the shooting, aren't yet clear.

By The Canadian Press