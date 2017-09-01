Man in serious condition after Toronto shooting

Toronto paramedics say a man was rushed to hospital with serious gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday afternoon.
Dave Viljak of the Toronto Paramedic Services says a caller reported the shooting just after 2 p.m.
Police say the caller heard eight shots.
When officers arrived, police say they found a man who had been shot and was bleeding heavily.
Viljak says paramedics rushed the man to a trauma centre where he is listed in serious condition.
Details on the man's identity, and the circumstances behind the shooting, aren't yet clear.
By The Canadian Press
