New Houston water release could keep 20K homes flooded

Authorities raised the death toll from the storm to 39 late Thursday, while rescue workers conducted a block-by-block search of tens of thousands of Houston homes.

The latest statewide damage surveys revealed the staggering extent of the destruction.

An estimated 136,000 structures in Harris County, or 10 per cent of all structures in the county database, were flooded, according to the flood control district for the county, which includes Houston.

Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist for the agency, called that a conservative estimate. It is 36,000 more homes than were flooded by Tropical Storm Allison in 1989, the area's previous epic flood.

Figures from the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated that nearly 50,000 homes sustained minor damage, and 37,000 sustained major damage. At least 6,800 homes were destroyed.

Gov. Greg Abbott warned Friday in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" that it could take years for Texas to "dig out from this catastrophe." President Donald Trump tweeted that there's still "so much to do" in Texas' recovery.

Authorities were also monitoring a flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston, where the loss of power set off explosions and a fire Thursday.

The blasts at the Arkema Inc. plant northeast of Houston sent up a plume of acrid black smoke that stung the eyes and lungs. The plant's owners warned more explosions could follow because a loss of refrigeration was causing chemicals stored there to degrade and burn.

In Beaumont, people waited Friday in a line of cars that stretched more than a mile at a water-distribution centre at a high school football field. Each vehicle received one case. Earlier, people stood in line at a Kroger grocery store that was giving away gallon jugs of water, which were gone in two hours.

In Galveston County, officials said the water supply for the Bolivar Peninsula is expected to run out within days, and could be out for weeks, after a pumping station 30 miles away was submerged by floodwater. About 2,000 people live year-round on the 27-mile (43.45-kilometre) long peninsula, a narrow strip of land in the Gulf of Mexico.

About 1,800 people were staying in shelters in Dallas, including about 1,000 who were flown late Thursday from Beaumont, officials said. Most were taken to the Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas, but others went to smaller shelters in the area.

Drivers had been urged to wait three or four days to fill up gas tanks after widespread reports of gas shortages caused panic-buying and empty fuel pumps. But on Friday, the governor said there was no danger of running out after a pipeline that had been supplying gasoline from Texas to Oklahoma was reversed. More fuel was being shipped in from surrounding states.

Harvey initially came ashore Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered off the coast as a tropical storm for days, inundating flood-prone Houston. The storm brought five straight days of rain totalling close to 52 inches (1.3 metres), the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

Far out over the Atlantic, Category 2 Hurricane Irma was following a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early next week. It had maximum sustained winds near 110 mph (175 kph) and was moving northwest near 13 mph (20 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Associated Press writers Jacob Jordan, Frank Bajak, Michael Graczyk and Nomaan Merchant in Houston; Terry Wallace, Diana Heidgerd and David Warren in Dallas; Jeff Amy in Beaumont, Texas; Seth Borenstein in Washington; and Tammy Webber in Chicago contributed to this report.

By Jeff Amy And Matt Sedensky, The Associated Press