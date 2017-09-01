Intellijoint Solution marks milestone while advocating for greater support for biotech industry

Intellijoint Surgical announced it’s emergence as a next stage life sciences company last week after meeting some major external milestones and expressing it’s interest in leading a more robust local biotech sector.
Armen Bakirtzian, CEO and co-founder of the company founded in 2010 after it grew out of a student design project at the University of Waterloo, announced the company was willing to share the expertise its gained in scaling up with other life science tech startups in the area in the hopes of developing quicker commercialization and the adoption of new technologies.
Intellijoint Surgical’s flagship product Intellijoint HIP, which provides highly accurate implant position measurements in hip replacement surgeries using 3D monitors and their proprietary technology, has already received Food and Drug Administration approval in the U.S. and the same approvals from Health Canada. It has cleared one of the biggest hurdles for new medical technology and procedures and as of August has completed more than 2,000 procedures.
“It took us about 12 months to do the first thousand and it’s taken four or five months to do the second thousand, so we’ve had great uptake,” said Bakirtzian.
In the last year the company has also had revenue of $2 million, expanded it’s Waterloo-based office to more than 10,000 square feet and grown its staff from 22 to 46 in the past year quickly approach the magic 50 employee mark to move from a small enterprise to a medium-sized one enjoying some exponential growth.
“We’ve been very strategic in how we develop products and how we approach the marketplace,” said Bakirtzian. “We took the same philosophy in how we entered the marketplace and wanted to make sure our product was well adopted.”
It’s all about ensuring better patient outcomes, and Intellijoint HIP takes a lot of the guesswork out of hip replacement surgeries for surgeons. The groundbreaking technology also ensures that expensive complications, like ensuring the range of motion and the length of patient’s leg is measured more accurately, preventing having to do the procedure again.
Intellijoint has done that by working constantly with surgeons doing the procedure in a handful of markets and getting feedback on the technology satisfying those lofty goals. “We’ve taken that approach with every iteration of our product, that’s why we feel confident in how it’s being received in the marketplace,” said Bakirtzian.
The Intellijoint HIP has been used in New York and Chicago in the first 12 months since they’ve gained FDA approval, and it has since been expanded to Rhode Island and Texas with a California expansion this year.
The one jurisdiction notable by its absence is the Canadian marketplace, and the company often gets asked about what’s going on with their product in their own backyard? Bakirtzian acknowledged the tougher constraints in place to get adoption in the Canadian public health system, and part of his appeal last week was to ease the regulatory hurdles for Canadian life science companies.
“We want adoption and commercialization, and to do so locally is kind of the big missing piece,” said Bakirtzian.
It’s important in generating clinical data and other medical measurements necessary for biotech startups. “Without having the opportunity to do that locally it’s very difficult for companies to find reasons to set up shop in Kitchener/Waterloo or Canada,” he said.
Elliott Fung, the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network’s director of innovation and solutions, acknowledged that more work needed to be done to support local technology and scaleup companies while improving patient outcomes.
“Our job is to make it easier and easy to get the care you need,” said Fung, of the WWHLIN that does the local health planning for the 800,000 people in this catchment area with an annual budget of $1.2 billion. “We know it’s not only important, it’s imperative that we continue to support companies like Intellijoint and our startup and scaleup communities.”
Fung said technology could drive innovative and cost effective treatments for a health care system with finite funding.
“We want to make it easier for people to get care they need and make it easier for our hardworking clinicians and health care providers to do the things we need them to do, and find innovative solutions,” said Fung.
The WWHLIN has already partnered with a startup monitoring company that can keep tabs on people released from hospital. Fung said they have to do more of that in the future, and has reached out to bodies like Communitech to do it.
“We’ve started conversations around how can we strengthen our health and medical innovation ecosystem to work for everyone and to scale and adopt those technologies, and that’s what we’re working on right now,” said Fung, who is also a former BlackBerry employee. “People need a lot of health care and there is not an unlimited amount of money in the system to pay for what they need.
“We need to innovate and we need to find new ways to do things.”
Waterloo MP Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism, was also on hand for the event and expressed her support for helping Canadian and the local life sciences ecosystem. “We’re looking at our procurement strategy and how we can better support our business so they can grow,” said Chagger.
Chagger said the federal government is committed to supporting tech clusters that can compete globally.
“Intellijoint is working to be part of the solution and we are supporting them,” said Chagger. “We want our businesses to succeed, and if that means working better with them and listening to them, we will.”
