Intellijoint Solution marks milestone while advocating for greater support for biotech industry

“We want adoption and commercialization, and to do so locally is kind of the big missing piece,” said Bakirtzian.

It’s important in generating clinical data and other medical measurements necessary for biotech startups. “Without having the opportunity to do that locally it’s very difficult for companies to find reasons to set up shop in Kitchener/Waterloo or Canada,” he said.

Elliott Fung, the Waterloo Wellington Local Health Integration Network’s director of innovation and solutions, acknowledged that more work needed to be done to support local technology and scaleup companies while improving patient outcomes.

“Our job is to make it easier and easy to get the care you need,” said Fung, of the WWHLIN that does the local health planning for the 800,000 people in this catchment area with an annual budget of $1.2 billion. “We know it’s not only important, it’s imperative that we continue to support companies like Intellijoint and our startup and scaleup communities.”

Fung said technology could drive innovative and cost effective treatments for a health care system with finite funding.

“We want to make it easier for people to get care they need and make it easier for our hardworking clinicians and health care providers to do the things we need them to do, and find innovative solutions,” said Fung.

The WWHLIN has already partnered with a startup monitoring company that can keep tabs on people released from hospital. Fung said they have to do more of that in the future, and has reached out to bodies like Communitech to do it.

“We’ve started conversations around how can we strengthen our health and medical innovation ecosystem to work for everyone and to scale and adopt those technologies, and that’s what we’re working on right now,” said Fung, who is also a former BlackBerry employee. “People need a lot of health care and there is not an unlimited amount of money in the system to pay for what they need.

“We need to innovate and we need to find new ways to do things.”

Waterloo MP Bardish Chagger, Minister of Small Business and Tourism, was also on hand for the event and expressed her support for helping Canadian and the local life sciences ecosystem. “We’re looking at our procurement strategy and how we can better support our business so they can grow,” said Chagger.

Chagger said the federal government is committed to supporting tech clusters that can compete globally.

“Intellijoint is working to be part of the solution and we are supporting them,” said Chagger. “We want our businesses to succeed, and if that means working better with them and listening to them, we will.”