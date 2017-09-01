'No apologies' for closing tax loopholes: PM

SASKATOON — Justin Trudeau says he's paying attention to the growing dissent over his government's controversial proposals to eliminate tax incentives that he insists only benefit wealthy small business owners.

But the prime minister says he "will make no apologies" for the Liberal government's commitment to helping the so-called middle class, even at the expense of the wealthiest Canadians.

Trudeau is acknowledging the backlash over what the government calls a plan to inject more fairness in the tax system by closing loopholes used by a growing number of small businesses.

Entrepreneurs, major industry associations and political rivals have warned the plan would hurt the economy and small businesses, including many whose owners would be considered middle class.