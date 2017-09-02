No winning ticket for Lotto Max jackpot

News 03:19 AM

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $32 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 8 will grow to approximately $50 million, and there will also be two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

By The Canadian Press

