Phoenix pay nightmare continues

When she retired on May 28, 2016 from the former Industry Canada after 32 years of service, she discovered that she was overpaid on her final paycheque. Then in December, the government deposited what Speers called "a random amount" in her bank account.

For months she tried, unsuccessfully, to give the money back.

"It took until January to even hear from them, despite trying to get it sorted," said the soft-spoken woman.

She then received two different calculations as to how much of the December amount was an overpayment.

"Every time I spoke with someone between January and April — or more by email because you can't talk to them — I was quoted a different amount (that was owing)," Speers said.

She finally got what she thought was the final amount, which was later confirmed it writing, and sent a cheque with the phrase "In full and final satisfaction of all overpayments" written on it. The government cashed the cheque.

Fast forward to Monday, Aug. 28, when Speers called the pay office about the retroactive pay she was expecting to receive as a result of the newly ratified, back-dated civil service contracts.

"Turns out that they still think I owe them money," said Speers, who said the government is now withholding her retroactive pay, despite providing her no records to back up the new claim that she still owed $2,000, nor any accounting of what the government was supposed to owe her in retro pay.

Speers said she expected the problems to haunt her well into next year, particularly as the pay changes affect the amount of pension she collects.

"It's just never-ending," she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded pay system employees in Miramichi, N.B., this week for working creatively to help civil servants affected by the pay problems.

When the previous Conservative government adopted Phoenix, the goal was to streamline the pay system — and save taxpayers about $70-million a year. But that plan quickly unravelled as more than 80,000 civil servants reported being underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all.

Ottawa has since earmarked around $400 million over two years to address problems emerging from the program.

By Terry Pedwell, The Canadian Press