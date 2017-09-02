Trudeau announces highway upgrades for Yukon

WHITEHORSE — The federal and Yukon governments have announced a hefty funding package to improve highways in the territory.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Yukon's leader Sandy Silver announced their two governments will together spend more than $360 million to improve road access to mineral rich areas in the territory.

Nearly $250 million of that will come from Ottawa.

The governments say the money will upgrade more than 650 km of road and build or upgrade a number of bridges for highways leading into the Dawson Range in Central Yukon and the Nahanni Range in the southeast part of the territory.