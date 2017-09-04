Climate is hot at NAFTA table and at home

At the NAFTA table, Canada and the U.S. both want the environment agreement to be pulled into the main NAFTA papers rather than existing as a side deal. They also both want provisions to prevent NAFTA countries from loosening environmental restrictions as a way to attract investment.

Where they differ however is on climate change. While the U.S. stated one of its NAFTA goals was to include a requirement for countries to live up to their obligations under multilateral agreements, the U.S. is in the process of withdrawing from the biggest of those agreements on climate change - the Paris accord.

Trump has previously referred to climate change as a "hoax" and has started undoing policies of the former administration of Barack Obama, such as fossil fuel production restrictions, which he says have hurt the U.S. economy.

Canada would like a new NAFTA to specifically reference climate change and prioritize measures to help combat it.

University of Lethbridge politics professor Chris Kukucha thinks that hill will prove too steep for Canada to climb and will have to be abandoned.

"They will try, they'll bring it up because that's the government's mandate," he said. "At the end of the day I think the people sitting at the table know that's a non-starter, it's not going to be there," he said. "Not with that administration in the United States."

Kukucha said the domestic political battles over the environment are unlikely to have any impact at the negotiating table, although he said the U.S. could use it as a wedge issue against Canada on areas Canada doesn't want to give up such as supply management.

That the environment is a Canadian priority for NAFTA was underscored last week when McKenna created a NAFTA advisory council on the environment made up of two former premiers, a former provincial finance minister and representatives from environment and industry associations.

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press