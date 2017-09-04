Liberals to plot fall parliamentary strategy

"I've canvassed about 15 polls, 17 polls in the last two weeks ... and people were overwhelmingly happy."

Gatineau, Que., MP Steve MacKinnon agrees the Liberals are "in pretty reasonably good political shape, maybe even more than reasonably good shape, especially in Quebec." But he cautions that there's also "a lot of volatility" among voters so "there's absolutely nothing about Canadian politics that should cause us to be complacent.

"We have to earn it every day."

On that score, Liberals are taking seriously the revolt by doctors, lawyers, farmers, financial planners, homebuilders, shop owners and other incorporated small business owners who have inundated MPs over the summer with complaints about the proposed tax changes.

The backlash has been building since mid-July, when Finance Minister Bill Morneau released a controversial, three-pronged plan aimed at closing tax loopholes used by a growing number of small businesses, creating what he called an “unfair playing field.”

One change would restrict the ability of business owners to lower their tax rate by sprinkling income to family members in lower tax brackets, even if those family members do no work for the business. Another would limit the use of private corporations to make passive investments in things like stocks or real estate.

The third change would limit the ability to convert a corporation’s regular income into capital gains that are typically taxed at a lower rate.

Consultations on the proposals are open until Oct. 2 and backbenchers intend to use the retreat to pressure the government to make some changes to mollify small business owners.

“I don’t know at this stage how locked-in the government is on their proposals, but I do know there is significant outrage among a relatively influential group of people,” says McKay, who warns that those people will be "really irritated" if the consultations do not result in changes.

Morneau, who held a conference call with Liberal MPs last week to calm their fears and dispel what he maintains are myths about the proposals, will try to do the same today with small business owners and professionals at a Vancouver roundtable before he heads to Kelowna.

Trudeau, meanwhile, is to visit people who are trying to douse real fires, with a visit this afternoon to a Kelowna fire station. He is scheduled to hike Knox Mountain later in the day.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press