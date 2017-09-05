Water works tour a precursor to rate review

Alongside the SCBA and HAZMAT equipment on display, Maguire noted how most components are run by computers and floats.

“We have a project right now to upgrade all our components in the station because we’re at the 12-year, 13-year mark of those systems, and it’s getting to the point we can’t find electricians because it’s such a specialized system to do maintenance for,” he said.

Last week’s tour also took in Idlewood Creek naturalization, stormwater pond maintenance, water main flushing and road reconstruction now underway.

The tour was told it costs the city $5,000 per metre for full roadway reconstruction. In order to minimize the number of times a roadway is disturbed, work is co-ordinated by various means, including the utility co-ordinating committee. By the time road construction starts, there’s been more than a year of work behind the scenes, including geotechnical investigation, design and public consultation.

“I think it’s important for us to have an appreciation of what all is involved, because these are the types of things citizens typically don’t think about,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

“You turn on your water tap, you get drinking water; you flush your toilet, it goes somewhere, you don’t have to worry about it anymore. There’s lots of places still in the world today where it’s not that straight forward, but all of it takes significant infrastructure that needs to be kept up.”

Problem is, maintenance hasn’t always been top of mind.

According to McGoldrick, the state-of-infrastructure report from 2015 identified a $252-million pipe replacement backlog. City water rates have risen by more than 10 per cent combined in each of the past three years, and hefty increases are anticipated in years to come.

Annual increases required to bring the system up to speed could more than double the average ratepayer's bill come 2026.

“We built fee systems that support their ongoing operation, but we historically haven’t built in the need for maintenance and replacement, and that’s what we’re dealing with and challenged with now,” Vrbanovic said. “The road construction we’re going to see next — the pipes underneath it are 75 years old.”

Relatively new stormwater guidelines have also added costs as the city must now cleanout 4,000 tonnes of sediment from 10 to 15 ponds every year.

A number of capital investment scenarios will be considered in an attempt to create balance, McGoldrick said.

“I don’t know what that’s going to be, we don’t have any precursor to that,” said Kelly Galloway-Sealock, who was aboard the bus alongside the mayor and fellow councillors Sarah Marsh, Dave Snider and Yvonne Fernandes.

“As long as we can justify why we need this, I think people are understanding,” she said, referring to a $15,000 study undertaken by the city last spring.

The survey conducted by Environics showed 51 per cent of respondents believe the city's top priority should be replacing and maintaining infrastructure.

Only 21 per cent said the city's priority should be to keep rates as low as possible, while and a quarter of respondents said the city should strike a balance between maintenance and keeping rates as low as possible.

“We’ve had some huge increases, and people understand that if we don’t do it we’ll have even more problems,” Galloway-Sealock said.

“Doing the preventative is just as important as doing the reactive.”

According to information provided, there are 105 water main breaks per year, on average. It takes about eight hours and $12,000 to fix a break.