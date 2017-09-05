Two hikers injured in Ontario bear attack

SUDBURY, Ont. — Two hikers are recovering from non-life threatening injuries after being attacked by a bear on Monday evening.

Greater Sudbury Police say the hikers and a dog were walking along a wooded trail south of the city at about 6 p.m. when the dog came into contact with a black bear.

The dog ran back toward the hikers with the bear in pursuit and the bear then turned its attention to the hikers and began to claw and bite them.

Police say the unidentified hikers took turns hitting the bear until it stopped attacking and left the area (east of Long Lake).