Two charged after cops seize contraband tobacco

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ont. — Police say two young men from New York have been charged after RCMP seized more than 500 kilograms of contraband tobacco that was being off-loaded from a boat in South Glengarry, Ont.
RCMP say investigators with the Cornwall Regional Task Force noticed that a boat was off-loading garbage bags into two pickup trucks early last week.
Investigators say the bags contained 516 kilograms of contraband fine-cut tobacco.
They say two people on the boat fled the scene, and police weren't able to stop them.
But two 18-year-old men from Hogansburg, N.Y., who were at the shore, were arrested and charged with possession of unstamped tobacco.
They're scheduled to appear in court next month.
By The Canadian Press
SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ont. — Police say two young men from New York have been charged after RCMP seized more than 500 kilograms of contraband tobacco that was being off-loaded from a boat in South Glengarry, Ont.
RCMP say investigators with the Cornwall Regional Task Force noticed that a boat was off-loading garbage bags into two pickup trucks early last week.
Investigators say the bags contained 516 kilograms of contraband fine-cut tobacco.
They say two people on the boat fled the scene, and police weren't able to stop them.
But two 18-year-old men from Hogansburg, N.Y., who were at the shore, were arrested and charged with possession of unstamped tobacco.
They're scheduled to appear in court next month.
By The Canadian Press
SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ont. — Police say two young men from New York have been charged after RCMP seized more than 500 kilograms of contraband tobacco that was being off-loaded from a boat in South Glengarry, Ont.
RCMP say investigators with the Cornwall Regional Task Force noticed that a boat was off-loading garbage bags into two pickup trucks early last week.
Investigators say the bags contained 516 kilograms of contraband fine-cut tobacco.
They say two people on the boat fled the scene, and police weren't able to stop them.
But two 18-year-old men from Hogansburg, N.Y., who were at the shore, were arrested and charged with possession of unstamped tobacco.
They're scheduled to appear in court next month.
By The Canadian Press