Trost takes Tories to court over list leak

OTTAWA — Failed Conservative leadership candidate Brad Trost is taking the party to court over allegations his campaign leaked the party's membership list.

Trost wants an Ontario court to compel the party to return the $50,000 his campaign was fined, or failing that, order an impartial review of the matter.

The Conservative party's leadership organizing committee levied the fine after concluding Trost's campaign was to blame for the list ending up in the hands of the National Firearms Association.

But in court documents filed today, Trost says the process they used to arrive at that decision was flawed and unfair.