Man wanted on warrant arrested in Vancouver

EDMONTON — Police in Vancouver say they have apprehended a man who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in the death of a woman from Montreal.

Late Tuesday night, Edmonton police issued a news release saying their counterparts in Vancouver arrested Gregory Christopher Tessman, 49, at a homeless shelter on East Hastings Street.

Tessman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Valerie Maurice, 29, whose body was found last Thursday inside the Edmonton apartment where he lived.

An autopsy determined she had been strangled.