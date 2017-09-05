Nukes put Canada between UN rock, hard place

News 04:58 PM

OTTAWA — The unfolding North Korean nuclear crisis is exposing Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to international criticism that it is too soft on nuclear disarmament — and too close to the sabre-rattling Trump administration.

International anti-nuclear activists call it a development that could have ominous implications for the government's bid to win a temporary seat on the United Nations Security Council in 2019.

Trudeau called on the Security Council to take "decisive action" against North Korea following Sunday's report of a nuclear detonation by Pyongyang — the latest in a summer of provocations on the Korean Peninsula.

However, Canada has not supported a broader effort by the full UN General Assembly to create a treaty that would outlaw nuclear weapons — a document that opens for signing when world leaders meet in New York later this month.

More than 120 countries support the treaty, and with Canada seeking a temporary seat on the UN Security Council in 2019, two international anti-nuclear groups say Canada's nuclear stance could hurt its ability to win a seat.

Countries vying for a seat on the UN's most powerful body need the support of at least 128 countries in the General Assembly.

By The Canadian Press

