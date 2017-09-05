Constable charged with impaired driving

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An off-duty police constable is facing drunk-driving charges in a car crash in Mississauga, west of Toronto.

Police allege the officer struck a light standard around 1 a.m. Sunday, then drove off.

They say he was arrested shortly afterward.

Const. Wayne Parkins of Peel regional police is charged with impaired driving, excess blood alcohol and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police say he has been suspended with pay and is due in court Sept. 17.

By The Canadian Press