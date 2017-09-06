Improved training, awareness helping rid roads of drug-impaired drivers

The chance of getting caught behind the wheel while drug-impaired is increasing thanks to improved police training and growing public awareness, says a new report prepared by Waterloo Regional Police traffic officials.
The review, prepared for Waterloo Regional Police Services Board directors to consider during Wednesday’s (Sept. 6) meeting, points to a surge in the number of drivers investigated and charged for driving while under the influence of drugs.
Staff Sgt. Mike Hinsperger of traffic services, who prepared the report, said additional training and experience have made the service's designated drug recognition evaluator officers more proficient at catching and substantiating cases involving drugged drivers.
The sergeant pointed to statistics dating back seven years. In 2012, police conducted 38 drug impairment investigations, however, 20 of those cases resulted in “insufficient” evidence of impairment.
Detecting and proving drug-impaired driving was still a relatively new science back then, explained Hinsperger in his findings.
“Since then, (drug recognition evaluator) officers have received improved training and have more experience dealing with these type of investigations,” he stated. “This has resulted in dramatic improvements in the officers’ ability to accurately recognize drug impaired symptoms.”
This improved accuracy will play an important role in the force’s goal to address the growing trend of driving while drug-impaired.
In 2016, police conducted 51 drug impairment investigations, but numbers for this year are on track to surpass that, with 36 cases already logged in the first six months of 2017.
There has been a marked improvement in investigative results, however, noted Hinsperger, as officers concluded charges were given the green light in 30 of those 36 tests.
Regional police have 10 officers trained as drug recognition evaluators, with one more officer awaiting certification next year and two more budgeted to receive training in 2018.
That number represents a higher ratio than most police services, said the report. It costs about $2,500 to certify an evaluator.
Front line officers are also trained in standardized field sobriety testing, which provides additional training to detect drug-impaired drivers during roadside stops.
While improved police training has helped rid the roads of more impaired drivers, the public deserves much of the credit.
The community has been the most significant source of spotting drug-impaired drivers since 2012, reporting 21 of the 38 investigations that year. That trend still continues this year, with 30 of the 36 drug impaired investigations generated by the public.
“There is a growing public awareness, highlighted by campaigns through various media sources, of drug-impaired driving as a major cause of collisions,” stated Hinsperger.
Police services, including Waterloo Region’s, are bracing for an anticipated increase in drug-impaired driving following the planned legalization of marijuana next summer.
Hinsperger said it is difficult to predict how many drug recognition evaluators will be needed to prepare for the changes or what financial impacts will be imposed by additional investigations and overtime.
The most popular substances found in drivers’ systems during investigations include cocaine, methamphetamine, heroine, fentanyl and oxycodone.
