Improved training, awareness helping rid roads of drug-impaired drivers

The chance of getting caught behind the wheel while drug-impaired is increasing thanks to improved police training and growing public awareness, says a new report prepared by Waterloo Regional Police traffic officials.

The review, prepared for Waterloo Regional Police Services Board directors to consider during Wednesday’s (Sept. 6) meeting, points to a surge in the number of drivers investigated and charged for driving while under the influence of drugs.

Staff Sgt. Mike Hinsperger of traffic services, who prepared the report, said additional training and experience have made the service's designated drug recognition evaluator officers more proficient at catching and substantiating cases involving drugged drivers.

The sergeant pointed to statistics dating back seven years. In 2012, police conducted 38 drug impairment investigations, however, 20 of those cases resulted in “insufficient” evidence of impairment.