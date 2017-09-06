Toronto home sales fall 35% in August

Toronto's roller-coaster real estate market took a swoop lower in August, the fourth-straight month that the average sales price in Canada's largest city declined from a dizzying record high set in April.

The Toronto Real Estate Board said Wednesday the average price for all home types in the Greater Toronto Area last month was $732,292, down 1.8 per cent from July and 20.3 per cent below April's GTA average of $919,086.

The Ontario government introduced more than a dozen measures in April — including a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers — following a price spike in the first months of the year, which started with an $768,301 average GTA price in January.

Sales in the Toronto area have cooled since the Ontario government's move and August sales continued that trend with a 34.8 per cent plunge from the same month last year.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says April's 16-point plan was responding to a "really overheated" market.

"It's had a cooling effect. We don't know exactly what all of the factors are there, but we'll be working with the real estate board both in Toronto and beyond to make sure we got it right," Wynne said Wednesday.

According to RBC economist Robert Hogue, Toronto is likely to mimic Vancouver's experience in the wake of market-cooling policy. Sales in that West Coast city increased 22.3 per cent in August from the same month last year, when the provincial government first introduced a 15 per cent foreign buyers tax.

"Our view is that the market has largely adjusted to Ontario's Fair Housing Plan and should maintain balance between supply and demand," Hogue wrote in a note Wednesday.

"Developments in Vancouver — which went through a similar policy-induced market correction last year — suggest that the bottom for prices may be near in the Toronto area."

Despite August's decline to the lowest average price reported by the Toronto Real Estate Board so far this year, it's still up three per cent from the same month in 2016.