Toronto's home sales fall in August

TORONTO — The Toronto Real Estate Board says the number of residential properties sold in August was down 34.8 per cent from the same month last year, but the average price was up modestly.

The average price for all home types was $732,292, still up three per cent from August 2016, but down from July's average of $746,033.

That makes August the fourth month in a row that the Toronto-area average home price has fallen since hitting a record $919,086 in April.

In April, the Ontario government introduced more than a dozen measures — including a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers — aimed at improving home affordability.