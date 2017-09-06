Parents, teachers contend with split classes

"Like most things in schools, a lot depends on the teacher," said Brett, adding split classes require considerably more work from a profession already under strain in Ontario.

Brett's own children were in a split Grade 1/2/3 class about 15 years ago, which allowed her to observe how lessons unfolded, she said.

The work was usually divided up so the teacher would work with the Grade 3 students on math while Grade 2 students read independently and Grade 1 kids went to gym, she said. They would sometimes have class discussions all together, which she said fostered a sense of responsibility in the older students.

"It's not like the one-room schoolhouse, which is what I think people think of it as," Brett said. "Done well, it's learning experience for everybody."

Richard Messina, principal of Dr. Eric Jackman Institute of Child Study Laboratory School at OISE, said he understands why parents are wary of split classes and acknowledges they aren't a good fit for every child.

But he said many of the issues parents are concerned about — a gap in knowledge or in stimulation — exist in single-cohort classes as well. The difference typically isn't that much more pronounced in split classes, he said.

"In every classroom, there is a developmental range in knowledge, in skill development, social-emotional development," he said. "In some areas of the curriculum, the change from one grade to the other is small."

It's in classes where subject matter changes considerably from one year to the next, such as science and social studies, that "the creativity of the teacher needs to come in," he said.

In the end, there's no catch-all solution for what makes an effective classroom, he said.

"It's not like working at The Gap, where every sweater is folded to look exactly the same," he says. "We're working with human beings."

By Maija Kappler, The Canadian Press