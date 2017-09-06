Pet of the Week: Abigail

Abigail is a very sweet, young lady who is looking for a family that has the time to teach her what a wonderful place the world can be!

She would really like to be the smallest member of the family, since she is not very sure of small things.

Come into the Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society today if you would like to help Abigail see the world in a new light. To see her or other pets available for adoption, visit the K-W Humane Society at 250 Riverbend Dr. in Kitchener, or call 519-745-5615.