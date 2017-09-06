Liberal byelection scandal quotes

SUDBURY, Ont. — A trial is set to begin Thursday for two Ontario Liberals on Election Act bribery charges. The pair, including a former top staffer of Premier Kathleen Wynne, is accused of offering a would-be candidate a job or appointment to step aside for Wynne's preferred candidate in a February 2015 byelection. Both deny the charges.

That would-be candidate, Andrew Olivier, is quadriplegic and records conversations in lieu of taking notes. He posted the audio from his conversations with Premier Kathleen Wynne's then-deputy chief of staff Pat Sorbara and Gerry Lougheed, a Liberal operative in Sudbury, online. Wynne spoke to him in between those conversations, but he was unable to record that chat.

Wynne has said that she had already decided Olivier would not be the byelection candidate and as a result there was no need to offer him anything in exchange for not running.

The following are key quotes from Sorbara and Lougheed's recorded conversations with Olivier:

Quotes from a Dec. 12 conversation between Olivier and Sorbara:

"So Andrew let me ask you this, I mean, of course you recognize the position that we're going to find ourselves in here, right, where she's going to have to make a decision around the appointment, right, versus, allowing this to go ahead." — Sorbara

"I think she's going to, to move ahead with the appointment, then what, you say, 'I'm unhappy and I'm not going to help, I'm no longer a Liberal?' What's the next step then? It's not going to - you think because you're stepping back she's going to say OK, we're going to have a race?" — Sorbara

"We should have the broader discussion about what is it that you'd be most interested in doing and then decide what shape that could take that would fulfil that, is what I'm getting at, whether it's a full-time or part-time job at a constituency office, whether it is appointments to boards or commissions, whether it is also going on the exec." — Sorbara

———

Quotes from a Dec. 11 conversation between Olivier and Lougheed: