'Potential contamination' inflates cost of South Kitchener District Park

The revelations are all parts of a $355,000 ask to extend the purchasing order for Stantec Consulting Ltd., retained in 2015 at a cost of $882,672. According to city staff, the project has been “scoped” to accommodate the required increase through overall contingencies.

Commonly referred to as the Huron Farm, the 16.8-hectare site was purchased by the city from Rockway Holdings in 1983 as part of a larger, 31-hectare parcel, a portion of which later became part of a “land swap” with Waterloo Region District School Board. The city’s remaining parcel continued to be leased for aggregate and farming operations.

In his report to committee, the city’s park development project manager, Trevor Jacobs, says grading of the site is anticipated this fall.

Phase one of the park is expected to open to the public in 2019 and will feature two artificial turf fields with lighting, one natural turf field, a playground, splash pad and green space.

A public information centre will be held next Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Dedication Centre at Williamsburg Cemetery, 1541 Fischer-Hallman Rd. Residents can drop in any time from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and staff will provide a brief presentation at 6p.m.

“The whole park is open for comment but we’re going to be specifically targeting some questions to the community in terms of the element of the community space and use,” McGoldrick said.

“I think next Thursday is an exciting opportunity to put forward the work that’s been done and to look at input from the community in terms of the specific elements and receiving their feedback and comment on that.”

People can also post feedback on EngageKitchener.ca.

Earlier this year, the city announced its intention to buy back the 14-hectares of land it originally traded to the school board back in the 1990s. A secondary school, once proposed by the school board, never came to fruition.

If the city’s purchase bid is successful, the South Kitchener District Park would have the potential to become the largest sports park in the city, at roughly 31 hectares.

Phase two of the park is expected to be completed also in 2021-2022 and will include enhancements to the parking lot, walking trails and service buildings, as well as additional outdoor activity amenities that could include tennis, beach volleyball, and basketball. The heritage home will be relocated and repurposed as a changeroom near the proposed splash pad.

Phase three is estimated to cost $3.2 million and is on the books for 2025. A bike track and skateboard activity area are proposed.







