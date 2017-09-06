Storied ski event shifts north for more snow

Ross Brown, a climate scientist with Environment Canada, said in an interview Wednesday it's wise to make adaptations to climate change, adding the process is already underway for commercial alpine ski operators in the region who must make snow.

"For southern Canadians, the natural snow cover has become one of the most sensitive things for global warming, and I think it's become one of the things people take for granted," he said from Montreal.

The scientist said southwestern Quebec is among the Canadian regions that is seeing a shorter snowfall season and lower overall accumulations of snow.

"The maximum accumulation of snow is going down ... the warmer regions of Canada's climates are responding the fastest," he said.

Brown said moving the event to a more forested, higher elevation area makes sense because those areas tend to have lower temperatures and more shade, while in open areas wind blows snow away.

The climate scientist ran a check on snowfalls in southwestern Quebec from 1965 until 2013 and found a "statistically significant decline" in mid-February levels "of close to one centimetre per year."

Snow depths averaged close to 60 centimetres in the first decade of the marathon, but only averaged 27 centimetres for the most recent decade.

Brown said the projections for future snow accumulations vary but one scenario with "business as usual" levels of global carbon emissions show average reductions of 30 to 45 per cent in maximum snow accumulation in the region by 2050 compared to 1970-1999.

The new route will involve the crossing of frozen waterways, but Quinlan said organizers have worked out alternative routes around the crossings if thinner ice becomes a feature of climate change.

Elsewhere in Canada, low snowfalls have also had an impact on skiing.

Last year, a World Cup downhill at Lake Louise, Alta., was cancelled in November due to higher temperatures than usual.

For skiers, global warming means a shift in the traditional locations of the sport, said Brown.

"Moving north, or to higher elevations, is a logical adaptation to reduce the impact of projected warming on snow cover," he wrote in an email.

By Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press