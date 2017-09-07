New Highway 7 delayed again as 28 years of planning drags on

•The transportation ministry is currently relocating pipes and utilities and installing retaining walls where ramps will connect the new highway to the Kitchener-Waterloo expressway. The ministry is currently realigning Shirley Avenue near a planned highway interchange. It has already widened the Guelph Street bridge. The total cost for all these works is up to $32 million.

•The transportation ministry will demolish and replace the Victoria Street bridge next year, closing the crossing to traffic for a year. Costs are not released.

•Construction of new twin bridges over the Grand River, a major part of the new highway, is to be completed by 2020 according to the new timeline. Costs are not released.

There's still no firm timeline or contracts tendered to build most of the new highway.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca did not respond directly when asked to explain delays. "We remain committed to keeping people and goods moving across the Guelph and Waterloo regions, and will continue to provide updates on the progress being made on the new Highway 7," he said in a statement.

Progressive Conservative MPP Michael Harris asked the government last fall to count all the provincial staff exclusively dedicated working on the new Highway 7. The government said there's one.

"I was shocked," said Harris, of Kitchener-Conestoga. "The Liberals will promise you the world before an election to get your vote, but when shovels need to go in the ground they're not quick do that … It's frustrating. We know the need is there for Highway 7. It's been there for decades."

Former Liberal transportation minister Donna Cansfield approved the new highway in 2007. She cited traffic congestion, improved safety and economic development and said the highway had been put off for too long. She then left the provincial cabinet and her government put off the highway again.

The Liberal government revived the new highway in 2012 in what was seen as a failed bid to win the riding of Kitchener-Waterloo in a byelection. Sinclair expects Highway 7 delays to be raised again in the Ontario election next June.

Current construction next to the expressway is meant in part to prepare for flyover ramps that will connect the expressway to the new Highway 7.

Starting in January, the yearlong closure of the Victoria Street crossing will send traffic to other expressway bridges, including at Frederick and Wellington streets. Governments are working on detour plans.

A wider Victoria Street bridge is expected to open by the end of next year. Victoria Street will also be widened between Edna and Bruce streets. The new bridge and street will include four lanes and sidewalks. A median to prevent collisions will separate traffic until the new Highway 7 opens. The new highway is expected to reduce Victoria Street traffic, allowing the median to be replaced by a continuous centre left-turn lane. Bicycle lanes are not planned.

A water pipe attached to the current bridge is being buried beneath the expressway. Other underground pipes are being relocated to separate them from future construction.

Retaining walls currently under construction on both sides of the expressway will support future highway ramps and a new road connecting Edna and Wellington streets.

With limited exceptions, the expressway is expected to stay open to traffic when new Highway 7 flyovers are built above it. "To me this is a lifeline for this area," said Jasan Boparai, a Ministry of Transportation engineer.

