Wynne demands Tory MPP retract on-air comments

TORONTO — Ontario's premier is asking a Conservative member of the provincial legislature to retract comments made in a radio interview broadcast earlier this week, saying he could otherwise face a defamation lawsuit.

Lawyers representing Kathleen Wynne have sent a letter to MPP Bill Walker alleging he told Toronto radio station AM640 the premier was under investigation and facing charges in connection with an upcoming Election Act bribery trial for two Liberal party members.

Pat Sorbara, the premier’s former deputy chief of staff, faces two bribery charges under the Election Act, and Gerry Lougheed, a Liberal fundraiser, faces one charge. Wynne is slated to testify at that trial.

In the letter, the lawyers allege Walker knew Wynne was not subject to any investigation or charge, and demand he publicly retract and apologize for his comments on the air by Friday evening.

They say his statements "could be the subject of a defamation action" and warn against making any further comments along those lines.

Walker could not immediately be reached for comment.

The premier's lawyers said Walker's statements "appear to have been made with the intention to harm the reputation of Ms. Wynne," who they say has co-operated with investigators in the case.

"Despite the inaccuracy of your statements, your status as an MPP increases the likelihood that these falsehoods will be repeated by others, increasing the potential harm to the premier's reputation," the letter read.

"Accordingly, you will be held accountable for any damages arising from your defamatory statements and their repetition by others."

Wynne previously sued former Conservative leader Tim Hudak and another Tory MPP after the pair said she oversaw — and possibly ordered — the destruction of documents related to two cancelled gas plants.