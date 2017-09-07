Canada's major cities vying for Amazon HQ

The potential site itself would have to have room to grow, Amazon said, as it wants to expand its new headquarters to as much as eight million square feet in the next decade.

Amazon said its search is open to any metropolitan area in North America that meets the parameters — the city itself doesn't necessarily have to be a million people — but declined to say how open it was to going outside of the United States.

"We want to find a city that is excited to work with us and where our customers, employees, and the community can all benefit," the company said on its search website.

Shauna Brail, director of the University of Toronto's urban studies program, said his home city appears to be the most suited of Canadian contenders.

"Toronto would absolutely be the front runner, first as an urban region of six million people with access to many millions more people... within a 90-minute flight from the city. It has access to an airport, access to strong local clusters in terms of education, training, in terms of finance and real estate," she said.

Brail said there could be negative effects from such a big player moving in such as gentrification, transit congestion and increased house prices, but on balance she said it would have more pros than cons.

However, with U.S. President Donald Trump's America First stance, there may be political pressure for Amazon to establish its second headquarters within its own borders, she said.

Cities have until Oct. 19 to apply through a special website, and Amazon said it will make a final decision next year.

By Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press