Toronto to bid for Amazon headquarters

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he will be leading the charge to convince Amazon that it should call the city its second home.

Amazon announced today that it is hunting for a site for a new headquarters in North America, in addition to its sprawling Seattle hub.

Tory says in a statement that Toronto is a prime candidate for the technology giant and city staff plan to put together an attractive bid.

Amazon says that it will spend more than $5 billion US to build another headquarters in North America to house as many as 50,000 employees.