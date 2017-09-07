Ontario posts $991 million deficit in 2016

TORONTO — The Ontario government posted a $991-million deficit last year — beating its 2016 projections by $3.3 billion.

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Treasury Board President Liz Sandals made the announcement today as they released the province's 2016-2017 public accounts.

The government attributes the results to billions of increased revenue, a cut in program spending, and smaller interest costs to service the province's debt.

Ontario's auditor general has questioned the province's decision to include a pair of public pensions as assets.

But the government maintains it is following established accounting practices by doing so.

Sousa says the province will balance its budget in 2018-2019 ahead of next spring's provincial election.

By The Canadian Press