At least 2 dead in 8.1 quake off Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing at least two deaths and setting off a tsunami warning.

The quake was so strong that it caused buildings to sway violently in Mexico's capital more than 1,000 kilometres away. Residents fled buildings, often in their pyjamas, and gathered in frightened groups in the street. Some neighbourhoods remained in darkness after electricity was knocked out.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 11:49 p.m. Thursday local time and its epicentre was 165 kilometres west of Tapachula in Chiapas not far from Guatemala. It had a depth of 35 kilometres.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said hazardous tsunami waves were possible on the Pacific coasts of several Central American countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras, within three hours.