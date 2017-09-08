Three big rigs crash on 401, 1 driver killed

LONG SAULT, Ont. — One person is dead following a collision involving three tractor-trailers on Highway 401 late Thursday near Long Sault, Ont., west of Cornwall.

Ontario Provincial Police say just before 11:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer heading east hit another big rig which then struck a third tractor-trailer.

The truck that was hit first became engulfed in flames and its driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP says the two other drivers were not injured in the crash (east of the Moulinette Road exit).