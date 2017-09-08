Ontario set to outline pot sales plan

TORONTO — Ontario reportedly plans to open dozens of storefronts across the province to manage the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana after the federal government legalizes its recreational use.

Media reports citing industry and government sources say Ontario's Liberal government will allow the sale of marijuana at 40 to 60 storefronts across the province to be operated by a government-owned entity and also allow online sales.

The sources say more storefronts would be added over time and would not be housed in existing Liquor Control Board of Ontario outlets, an idea that had previously been floated by Premier Kathleen Wynne.

The locations of the stores would be determined after municipalities are consulted.