Teen charged in death of Toronto man

News 09:10 AM

TORONTO — Police have charged an 18-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a man in Toronto's east end.

Officers responded to a trouble call early Sunday morning.

They say they found an injured man, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Thirty-three-year-old Cuhapiryan Mahendrarajah died on Wednesday.

Police say they arrested Prosper Jean Laurent, of Toronto, the same day.

By The Canadian Press

