Exercise rider dies at Woodbine Racetrack

TORONTO — One person has died after a collision between horses at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack.

Darren Fortune, a 43-year-old exercise rider, died after a training accident on the main track early Friday morning, Woodbine Entertainment Group said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our community this morning and our hearts and condolences go out to his family and friends," said Jamie Martin, WEG's executive vice-president of racing.

Toronto police Const. Craig Brister said they were called after two horses collided with each other. He said the rider of one of the horses fell and was injured.

Brister added the rider was rushed to hospital, but later died.

The Ministry of Labour and other officials were investigating. No horses were harmed in the accident, WEG said.

An eight-race card scheduled to begin Friday afternoon was cancelled.

