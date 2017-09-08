'Unique' street light conversion underway in Kitchener

How many city workers does it take to screw in a light bulb?
If you count members of Kitchener council, there were more than a dozen required to change a fixture on Francis Street North Thursday afternoon.
Region-wide street light conversion that will see about 41,000 high-pressure sodium bulbs replaced by energy-saving, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) is extra special for Kitchener.
”In Kitchener, we’re taking the next steps forward to build the city of the future that will connect people in ways that we’ve only imagined,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic told a gathering. “We’re building the framework for a digital Kitchener — a city that is more connected and on-demand, a city that offers seamless service by looking beyond traditional uses for existing infrastructure.
“The 16,000 LED lights being installed across Kitchener build the foundation for a smart city in one of Canada’s first city-wide internet of Things or IoT narrowband networks.”
The adaptive control system will connect to smart sensors enabling many benefits for residents, the mayor glowed.
“The city will use the adaptive controls for future smart city projects, like parking management to track occupancy of parking spaces; water and gas meter readings; transportation and traffic management, so as to collect real-time data of the traffic flow of the city, which will help the region optimize traffic light timing and give priority to public transport vehicles, as well as ambulance, fire, and police; and light-dimming to control light pollution and create energy savings.”
A new civic innovation lab being established inside Communitech will ultimately aim to leverage the city’s IoT network.
Director of technology and innovation, Dan Murray, said the first priority will be getting the LED control system up and running this fall before innovation lab projects get rolling, likely in January.
“We have to sort out what those are, but to be honest we want some quick wins as well,” he said. “We want to leverage the network that’s in place.”
Karl Allen-Muncey is the lab’s “activator” who will explore pilot solutions to “generate efficiencies, improve customer service, help green the community, and provide new data that will improve decision-making,” the mayor said.
Some of the first applications will likely involve meter reading, Allen-Muncey told the Post. But the possibilities are endless.
“Ultimately, every single one of these lights [will] become a computer on a network,” he explained. “So every street light becomes a node on that network, which will ultimately be the biggest network in Kitchener.
“The basic thing is a photo sensor in it, so when it’s light and dark the light turns on and off, but it all talks to each other essentially and become part of this massive mesh, almost like a WiFi network.”
According to information provided by the city, the LED-conversion program will pay for itself with energy savings over the next seven years.
Installing LEDs will result in immediate savings, and by dimming them the city could realize savings of an additional 20 to 30 per cent, said Aaron McCrimmon-Jones, the city’s transportation planning project manager.
“If a street light is out, we’ll know immediately so we can respond,” he added. “We don’t have to wait for a resident to let us know. We don’t have to wait for a black spot to come up and eventually be an unsafe condition.”
Additional facts:
• The city spent about $5 million to replace approximately 16,000 light fixtures across city, as well as $2 million on narrowband adaptive controls. About $1.2 million in annual energy savings are anticipated, $300,000 of which is being used to establish the civic innovation lab.
• LED conversion was slow to happen in Kitchener due to the extra technology associated with installation. It’s expected to be completed by the end of October.
• The new lights will last up to 20 years, reducing future replacement costs.
• The new LED lights have a colour temperature of 3,000 kelvin, which is a slightly cooler but much cleaner light than what exists. About 500 tonnes of greenhouse gas can be saved annually.
• The new fixtures also have a “full cut-off design” which will result in less light pollution, including less light on private property.
How many city workers does it take to screw in a light bulb?
If you count members of Kitchener council, there were more than a dozen required to change a fixture on Francis Street North Thursday afternoon.
Region-wide street light conversion that will see about 41,000 high-pressure sodium bulbs replaced by energy-saving, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) is extra special for Kitchener.
”In Kitchener, we’re taking the next steps forward to build the city of the future that will connect people in ways that we’ve only imagined,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic told a gathering. “We’re building the framework for a digital Kitchener — a city that is more connected and on-demand, a city that offers seamless service by looking beyond traditional uses for existing infrastructure.
“The 16,000 LED lights being installed across Kitchener build the foundation for a smart city in one of Canada’s first city-wide internet of Things or IoT narrowband networks.”
The adaptive control system will connect to smart sensors enabling many benefits for residents, the mayor glowed.
“The city will use the adaptive controls for future smart city projects, like parking management to track occupancy of parking spaces; water and gas meter readings; transportation and traffic management, so as to collect real-time data of the traffic flow of the city, which will help the region optimize traffic light timing and give priority to public transport vehicles, as well as ambulance, fire, and police; and light-dimming to control light pollution and create energy savings.”
A new civic innovation lab being established inside Communitech will ultimately aim to leverage the city’s IoT network.
Director of technology and innovation, Dan Murray, said the first priority will be getting the LED control system up and running this fall before innovation lab projects get rolling, likely in January.
“We have to sort out what those are, but to be honest we want some quick wins as well,” he said. “We want to leverage the network that’s in place.”
Karl Allen-Muncey is the lab’s “activator” who will explore pilot solutions to “generate efficiencies, improve customer service, help green the community, and provide new data that will improve decision-making,” the mayor said.
Some of the first applications will likely involve meter reading, Allen-Muncey told the Post. But the possibilities are endless.
“Ultimately, every single one of these lights [will] become a computer on a network,” he explained. “So every street light becomes a node on that network, which will ultimately be the biggest network in Kitchener.
“The basic thing is a photo sensor in it, so when it’s light and dark the light turns on and off, but it all talks to each other essentially and become part of this massive mesh, almost like a WiFi network.”
According to information provided by the city, the LED-conversion program will pay for itself with energy savings over the next seven years.
Installing LEDs will result in immediate savings, and by dimming them the city could realize savings of an additional 20 to 30 per cent, said Aaron McCrimmon-Jones, the city’s transportation planning project manager.
“If a street light is out, we’ll know immediately so we can respond,” he added. “We don’t have to wait for a resident to let us know. We don’t have to wait for a black spot to come up and eventually be an unsafe condition.”
Additional facts:
• The city spent about $5 million to replace approximately 16,000 light fixtures across city, as well as $2 million on narrowband adaptive controls. About $1.2 million in annual energy savings are anticipated, $300,000 of which is being used to establish the civic innovation lab.
• LED conversion was slow to happen in Kitchener due to the extra technology associated with installation. It’s expected to be completed by the end of October.
• The new lights will last up to 20 years, reducing future replacement costs.
• The new LED lights have a colour temperature of 3,000 kelvin, which is a slightly cooler but much cleaner light than what exists. About 500 tonnes of greenhouse gas can be saved annually.
• The new fixtures also have a “full cut-off design” which will result in less light pollution, including less light on private property.
How many city workers does it take to screw in a light bulb?
If you count members of Kitchener council, there were more than a dozen required to change a fixture on Francis Street North Thursday afternoon.
Region-wide street light conversion that will see about 41,000 high-pressure sodium bulbs replaced by energy-saving, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) is extra special for Kitchener.
”In Kitchener, we’re taking the next steps forward to build the city of the future that will connect people in ways that we’ve only imagined,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic told a gathering. “We’re building the framework for a digital Kitchener — a city that is more connected and on-demand, a city that offers seamless service by looking beyond traditional uses for existing infrastructure.
“The 16,000 LED lights being installed across Kitchener build the foundation for a smart city in one of Canada’s first city-wide internet of Things or IoT narrowband networks.”
The adaptive control system will connect to smart sensors enabling many benefits for residents, the mayor glowed.
“The city will use the adaptive controls for future smart city projects, like parking management to track occupancy of parking spaces; water and gas meter readings; transportation and traffic management, so as to collect real-time data of the traffic flow of the city, which will help the region optimize traffic light timing and give priority to public transport vehicles, as well as ambulance, fire, and police; and light-dimming to control light pollution and create energy savings.”
A new civic innovation lab being established inside Communitech will ultimately aim to leverage the city’s IoT network.
Director of technology and innovation, Dan Murray, said the first priority will be getting the LED control system up and running this fall before innovation lab projects get rolling, likely in January.
“We have to sort out what those are, but to be honest we want some quick wins as well,” he said. “We want to leverage the network that’s in place.”
Karl Allen-Muncey is the lab’s “activator” who will explore pilot solutions to “generate efficiencies, improve customer service, help green the community, and provide new data that will improve decision-making,” the mayor said.
Some of the first applications will likely involve meter reading, Allen-Muncey told the Post. But the possibilities are endless.
“Ultimately, every single one of these lights [will] become a computer on a network,” he explained. “So every street light becomes a node on that network, which will ultimately be the biggest network in Kitchener.
“The basic thing is a photo sensor in it, so when it’s light and dark the light turns on and off, but it all talks to each other essentially and become part of this massive mesh, almost like a WiFi network.”
According to information provided by the city, the LED-conversion program will pay for itself with energy savings over the next seven years.
Installing LEDs will result in immediate savings, and by dimming them the city could realize savings of an additional 20 to 30 per cent, said Aaron McCrimmon-Jones, the city’s transportation planning project manager.
“If a street light is out, we’ll know immediately so we can respond,” he added. “We don’t have to wait for a resident to let us know. We don’t have to wait for a black spot to come up and eventually be an unsafe condition.”
Additional facts:
• The city spent about $5 million to replace approximately 16,000 light fixtures across city, as well as $2 million on narrowband adaptive controls. About $1.2 million in annual energy savings are anticipated, $300,000 of which is being used to establish the civic innovation lab.
• LED conversion was slow to happen in Kitchener due to the extra technology associated with installation. It’s expected to be completed by the end of October.
• The new lights will last up to 20 years, reducing future replacement costs.
• The new LED lights have a colour temperature of 3,000 kelvin, which is a slightly cooler but much cleaner light than what exists. About 500 tonnes of greenhouse gas can be saved annually.
• The new fixtures also have a “full cut-off design” which will result in less light pollution, including less light on private property.