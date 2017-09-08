Smart street light conversion underway in Kitchener

Karl Allen-Muncey is the lab’s “activator” who will explore pilot solutions to “generate efficiencies, improve customer service, help green the community, and provide new data that will improve decision-making,” the mayor said.

Some of the first applications will likely involve meter reading, Allen-Muncey told the Post. But the possibilities are endless.

“Ultimately, every single one of these lights [will] become a computer on a network,” he explained. “So every street light becomes a node on that network, which will ultimately be the biggest network in Kitchener.

“The basic thing is a photo sensor in it, so when it’s light and dark the light turns on and off, but it all talks to each other essentially and become part of this massive mesh, almost like a WiFi network.”

According to information provided by the city, the LED-conversion program will pay for itself with energy savings over the next seven years.

Installing LEDs will result in immediate savings, and by dimming them the city could realize savings of an additional 20 to 30 per cent, said Aaron McCrimmon-Jones, the city’s transportation planning project manager.

“If a street light is out, we’ll know immediately so we can respond,” he added. “We don’t have to wait for a resident to let us know. We don’t have to wait for a black spot to come up and eventually be an unsafe condition.”

Additional facts:

• The city spent about $5 million to replace approximately 16,000 light fixtures across city, as well as $2 million on narrowband adaptive controls. About $1.2 million in annual energy savings are anticipated, $300,000 of which is being used to establish the civic innovation lab.

• LED conversion was slower to happen in Kitchener due to the extra technology associated with installation. It’s expected to be completed by the end of October.

• The new lights will last up to 20 years, reducing future replacement costs.

• The new LED lights have a colour temperature of 3,000 kelvin, which is a slightly cooler but much cleaner light than what exists. About 500 tonnes of greenhouse gas can be saved annually.

• The new fixtures also have a “full cut-off design” which will result in less light pollution, including less light on private property.