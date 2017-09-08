Trillium grant for YWCA will help low income women learn about e-commerce and sales

Although not all of the women have to come through those places.

Clark said that women who don’t have the capital to set up a physical store but have skills and make products would benefit from this hands-on style of learning.

They will be working will three women at a time, so there will be no formal classes, just on-the-job training.

“They will actually be doing it. When you see our promotions … those will be created by the women in the program,” said Clark.

They will also be helping them learn how to set up websites, handle electronic sales and market products.

“There is such a growing industry for people to offer to sell items on Etsy and eBay,” she said.

Clark said the YWCA is happily accepting donations for their project at their administrative office at 153 Frederick St.

It is one of four projects being supported by the Trillium Foundation. Kitchener MPP Daiene Vernile was on hand last Thursday at the YWCA to congratulate the organizations on their proposed projects.

“These projects are new and innovative, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they’ll have in Kitchener-Waterloo,” said Vernile.

Leslie Josling, from K-W Counselling, said the grant they received, also for $74,800, will help to set up virtual counselling and consultations.

The services will be delivered over a number of months then evaluated. Therapists will have to be trained to use e-counselling as well, and to navigate different ethical as well as clinical issues that may arise.

“What we hope for is that clients will be able to find us on our website and complete an online intake … and then engage in psychotherapy virtually in the comfort of their own homes, using their laptops or their phones,” said Josling.

K-W Counselling is particularly interested in helping the LGBTQ community.

“We have a website called ok2bme.ca and last year it saw in a peak month 96,000 hits. That was the month of the Orlando (Pulse) shooting,” said Josling.

She said the community wasn’t feeling safe and are still quite marginalized. “They are reaching out to us for support, so we wanted a new platform for offering that,” she said.

It will also reach people who live in rural areas and can’t get to the office for counselling.

Other projects included the Sexual Health Options, Resources & Education (SHORE) Centre, which received $33,600 to educate young adults with developmental disabilities about sexual health and relationships, and Radio Waterloo Inc. CKMS received $20,000 to train community members to create radio programs and video.