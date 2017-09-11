"That will have an effect on inmates reintegration into society," Lisus said. "One of the roles of the justice system is about rehabilitation and reintegration into society — This certainly doesn't help."

An inmate was transferred to a federal penitentiary and immediately placed in administrative segregation for 23 hours a day, for 138 days "without doing anything," Lisus said.

While there are no current limits to administrative segregation, disciplinary segregation is limited to 30 days in solitary confinement.

In July, an Ontario court rejected the federal government's attempt to delay the challenge because parliament had proposed legislation to address the issues.

Two years ago, the CCLA and the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies launched the constitutional challenge, arguing the practice is harmful, amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, and means offenders are effectively punished more than once for the same crime.

The CCLA wants any administrative segregation stay to be limited to 15 consecutive days and never for an inmate with a mental illness or a young person aged 18 to 21 years old.

In response to the challenge, and a similar one pending in British Columbia, the Liberal government introduced Bill C-56 several months ago. The bill would limit administrative segregation to 21 days — a limit that would fall to 15 days 18 months after the legislation took effect.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press