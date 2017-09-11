Centerra reaches deal with Kyrgyz Republic

TORONTO — Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG) has reached a settlement in its long-running dispute with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The company's Kumtor gold mine has been the focus of a number of fights between Centerra and the central Asian country.

The agreement will lift restrictions the ability of Centerra's Kyrgyz subsidiary Kumtor Gold Co. to transfer cash to Centerra and allow the free movement of its employees.

Under the deal, Kumtor Gold has agreed to make a one-time payment of US$50 million and annual payments of US$2.7 million to a new, government-administered nature development fund.