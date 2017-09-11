Cyclist caught on video charged with careless driving

Toronto police say a cyclist who was caught on video weaving through traffic and running a red light has been charged with careless driving.
Investigators say the incident happened back in June.
They say the video also shows the man riding on the sidewalk, failing to signal lane changes and cutting off pedestrians.
Police say the 28-year-old is scheduled to appear in court next month.
By The Canadian Press
