Central bank defends pre-decision silence

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is defending itself amid questions about its public silence ahead of an interest-rate hike last week that caught many analysts by surprise.

BMO chief economist Doug Porter is taking issue with the lack of public remarks by the central bank in the eight weeks before a rate increase that he says caused a fairly violent market reaction.

In a note Friday to clients, Porter wrote that while he thought the case for a rate increase was strong, he felt the Bank of Canada's silent summer created a great deal of uncertainty for markets ahead of the decision.

Porter argues that the rate hike caught many analysts off guard — and he points to one survey that found only six of 33 forecasters had anticipated the increase.