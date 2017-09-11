Canadian chess grandmaster quits World Cup

MONTREAL — Canada's chess federation says it has a huge beef with the treatment of one of its players at a signature event just minutes before he was to play one of the biggest matches of his career.

Canadian chess grandmaster Anton Kovalyov said in a Facebook post he pulled out of the World Cup in Georgia over how he was treated by an organizer, claiming he was called a Gypsy.

Kovalyov says an organizer complained to him about his shorts just minutes before an all-important third-round match over the weekend.

The 25-year-old had worn the shorts in previous rounds without incident.