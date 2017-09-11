Alberta RCMP rescue owl from soccer net

AIRDRIE, Alta. — Alberta RCMP have added a feather to their cap by coming to the rescue of a great horned owl entangled in a school soccer net.

Mounties in Airdrie, just north of Calgary, were waved down Monday morning after students and staff at an elementary school found the owl.

RCMP said the owl, which is Alberta's provincial bird, was conscious and breathing but upset with its predicament.

A former wildlife conservation officer joined the rescue and helped RCMP calm the owl.