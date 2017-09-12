Macron's big test: France-wide protests over labour overhaul

PARIS — Eiffel Tower employees planned a walkout, angry carnival workers snarled traffic around Paris' Arc de Triomphe, and Paris police girded for potential violence as unions and others hold nationwide protests Tuesday against changes to labour laws they fear corrode job security.

The protests are the first big public display of discontent with President Emmanuel Macron's presidency, which kicked off in May amid enthusiasm over his promises of revving up the French economy but is now foundering amid anger over the labour decrees and other domestic troubles.

The prominent CGT union is leading Tuesday's protests, calling for strikes and organizing some 180 demonstrations against last labour decrees unveiled last month by Macron's government.

At the Eiffel Tower, CGT union representative Denis Vavassori told The Associated Press that workers plan a walkout Tuesday afternoon, but it is unclear so far whether the monument will be forced to close or will stay partially open for tourists.