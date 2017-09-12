Woman's torso found in Lake Ontario:police

Police say a woman's torso has been found in Lake Ontario east of Toronto.
Durham Region police say the remains were found by a fisherman near the Oshawa Harbour around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
They say homicide detectives are investigating.
Police say the coroner's office has conducted a preliminary examination at the scene and found signs of trauma.
An autopsy is scheduled today to determine the cause of death.
By The Canadian Press
